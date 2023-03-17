Share:

PESHAWAR - In its first convocation ceremony, the Northwest Institute of Health Sciences Peshawar awarded degrees to 162 graduates of the BS program, which included nursing, anaesthesia, medical imaging technology, doctor of physical therapy, and medical lab technology sessions from 2014 through 2022.

The event was chaired by noted neurosurgeon Prof Dr Tariq Khan, Chairman Alliance Healthcare Private Limited. The prestigious ceremony was attended by Afsar Khan, Chief Operating Officer NWIHS, Dr Zia-ur-Rahman, CEO, of Northwest General Hospital and Research Center, Dr Sidra Jabbar, Dean Medical Education NwGH, Dr Noor-ul-Iman, Principal NwSM, faculty members and parents of the graduates, as well as other distinguished guests. Among those honoured were Yasir Ahmad, BS Nursing, and Dr Muhammad Nasir, DPT, Dr Lailma Maqbool, DPT, Dr Sabeen Mazhar, DPT, Muhammad Ibrahim - Anesthesia, Maooz, BS-MIT, Izhar Muhammad, Tariq Shah, Gulzaar Khan, Mohammad Suhail, Mohammad Ibrahim, and Ihesham Jameel. Aqib Usman, BS-Anesthesia session 2014 to 2018, Omair Ahmad, Anesthesia session 2015 to 2019, and Ms Iqra Bibi, MLT session 2018 to 2022 are among the other notable gold medalists who graduated