LAHORE - Muhammad Shoaib will take on Aqeel Khan in the men’s singles final of All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament 2023 here at DeSOM Club today (Friday). In men’s singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-2, 5-7, 6-1. The second semifinal of the men’s singles saw M Shoaib defeating Heera Ashiq by 6-4, 6-3. In boys U-16 semifinals, Abubakar Talha (F.G School Lahore Cantt) defeated Hamza Roman (KP) by 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. The second semifinal was won by Ahtesham Humayun (SICAS) against Haider Ali Rizwan 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.