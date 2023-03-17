Share:

The stalemate continues as on Thursday an Islamabad district and sessions court rejected the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case. The decision is the right one considering how the court has already made accommodations for Mr Khan, and such warrants cannot be suspended on the basis of an undertaking. This expectation of exceptional treatment on part of the PTI Chief continues which is dragging out this saga and holding the country hostage.

Keeping in mind how the law and order situation has been severely disrupted, Mr Khan has been asked to surrender before the court. The law is to be the same for the powerful and weak segments of society and the country which is already suffering from an economic crisis has had to incur millions of rupees for executing a warrant. The scenes that took place at Zaman Park could have been avoided had Mr Khan showed up on Monday at the Islamabad sessions court hearing the Toshakhana case.

While the security concerns may be valid, they have to be addressed by the state. At the same time, the PML-N also appears to be very trigger happy to initiate a crackdown on the PTI ahead of the scheduled elections. This is a dangerous trajectory and the party should learn from its own recent struggles and remember that the aftermath of 2018 showed that an election which lacks legitimacy in the eyes of the public can make it extremely difficult for a new government to find broad support for its agenda.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif has extended an olive branch to Mr Khan, emphasising that all political forces would have to sit for dialogue to rid the country of the ongoing political and economic crises. This is a mature and encouraging move on part of the PM, and should be backed up by actions as well if the government is actually serious about it. At the same time, the PTI also has a history of ignoring offers of reconciliation, which has added to the political crisis over time. While Mr Khan has indicated that he is ready to “talk to anyone” for the sake of the country’s uplift, the hope is that we get to see the political leadership exhibit some modicum of maturity and responsibility to extricate the nation from this all-consuming crisis.