By Sajid Ullah - The 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) is being held in Nouakchott, Mauritania on 16-17 March 2023. As an incumbent chair of the OIC CFM, the session holds immense importance for Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari handed over the Chair to his counterpart from Mauritania. He highlighted the key achievements of Pakistan during its chairmanship. With overarching objectives of promotion of solidarity, unity and among the members of OIC and to amplify the voice and aspirations of the world’s two billion Muslims, Pakistan convened several important conferences and undertook first of its kind initiatives to address challenges of the Muslim World today. In the past one year, inter alia, Pakistan worked towards: enhanced role of OIC in the domain of peace and security; combating Islamophobia; reinvigorating the just struggle of Kashmir people for their inalienable right to self-determination; strengthening Palestine cause; increased cooperation between OIC and important international organization in the realm of digital transformation; women empowerment; Islamic microfinance; Promotion of economic, social and scientific cooperation among OIC Member States; and Anti-corruption law enforcement cooperation. Pakistan’s chairmanship of the OIC CFM is a success for four reasons. First, given current intractability of Kashmir cause at the United Nations and allied for a, Pakistan successfully used OIC as a tool to call upon India to halt human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris, reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and reiterate its commitment to implement the relevant UNSC resolutions in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

During the last one year, the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Group convened at the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers and UN General Assembly Session last year to condemn the illegal actions of the Indian government in the IIOJK. Last year in December, the Secretary General of OIC and his envoy on Jammu & Kashmir, along with the Permanent Representatives of the OIC member states of Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir visited AJK to take note of the ground situation. Yesterday (16 March), the Contact Group on J&K convened to deplore the socalled anti-encroachment drives in IIOJK and affirmed that any political process in IIOJK, in contradiction of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, would be void ab initio and of no legal effect. Second, it served as a platform to highlight the growing concerns of Islamophobia. Last year, at the initiative of Pakistan and OIC, the UN General Assembly in a historic resolution designated “March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia”. In this connection Pakistan, as the chair of the CFM, co-convened the special high-level event on “Commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia” with the President General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters on 10 March 2023.

At the occasion, the Foreign Minister inter alia, urged the UN Secretary-General to take steps to halt and reverse Islamophobia and appoint UN Special Envoy, legal measures to outlaw hate speech and desecration of Holy Quran and faith-led discrimination against Muslims. Third, Pakistan organised first of its kind event on “Women in Islam: Understanding the rights and identity of women in the Islamic World” on 8 March at the UN Headquarters.

The objective of the conference was to bridge the perception-reality gap on the rights of women in Islam and celebrate the experiences and successes of iconic Muslim women. Lead by the Foreign Minister, the forum was a great success. Iconic women from the Muslim world, and the likes of Malala Yousafzai, Secretary General UN and OIC participated in the meeting. Fourth, during its chairmanship, and keeping in mind the long-standing needs of the reforms at the UN Security Council, Pakistan envisaged greater role of OIC in the domain of peace and security. The discussion initiated by Pakistan for full activation of the OIC peace and security architecture proved immensely fruitful as it highlighted the need for sustained intra-OIC dialogue through existing mechanisms like Special Envoy and Contact Groups.

Some of the proposals thus made like the establishment of an Islamic Court of Justice, activating the Wise Person’s Council; and focusing on preventive diplomacy, that would become a pivot for further enhancing OIC’s role in conflict mitigation, prevention and resolution. Fifth, realising the needs of the modern times, Pakistan worked towards increased cooperation and collaboration within the OIC member states as well as with the outer world.

Under the umbrella of COMSTECH, Pakistan has envisioned and initiated the process of digital transformation of the member states through collaboration between Riyadh-based Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) and OIC. In this regard, MoU is likely to be signed in near future between the two organisations. In order to promote mutually beneficial scientific, economic and commercial cooperation among OIC member states, Pakistan is hosting 18th OIC Trade Fair in June, this year. Given current intractability of Kashmir cause at the UN and allied fora, OIC is an important vehicle for Pakistan to sustain global interest in the Kashmir dispute, it has a dedicated contact group on Jammu & Kashmir and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), which is the human rights arm of OIC.

These two platforms are aided by Pakistan’s traditional resolutions on Kashmir, annually adopted by the CFM through consensus which hold considerable moral weight. Major OIC counties are key allies of Pakistan and respond enthusiastically to Pakistan’s economic and investment outreach. Pakistan hosts the Islamabad OIC’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) is based in Islamabad and Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA), which is based in Karachi. Since its inception, the scope of OIC’s work has expanded manifold which provides more opportunity for cooperation among member states. In addition to political agenda it now includes new areas of immediate concern including human rights, human development, role of women in the society, quality of life, Economic affairs, Science and Technology, Information Technology and Cultural, Social and Family affairs. –The author is a civil servant. He can be reached on Twitter @ sajidu24.