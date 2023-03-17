LAHORE - Cultivation of Chinese hybrid canola seed “HC-021C” in Pakistan has been increased due to its high profitability and positive human health benefits. The cultivation is being promoted with the cooperation of China. It is profitable for the farmers as well as beneficial to the economy of the country.
In this regard, a Chinese company organised a Canola Field Day in Gujranwala with the support of Nasir Cheema, a well-known canola grower and former MPA, to increase the cultivation and production of the newly discovered type of canola. A large number of farmers and cultivators participated in the event. The Chinese company organises a field day for farmers every year in March and imparts cultivation technology to them for better production and breeding for local farmers. It also manages technical support. Cultivation of canola crop in Pakistan with the cooperation of China is part of the main corridor of the Belt and Road Initiative— “CPEC”.
Speaking at the event, ZhaU Xusheng, Head of Canola Cultivation Project in Pakistan and Director QF Seeds China, said that this project will increase production and reduce import bills. In comparison, he said, “HC-021C” has a shorter growth period, and is more resistant to diseases.
“The oil content is 10 percent higher than the all local mustards, and its yield is more than 37 maund per acre,” he maintained, saying that it has zero transfat i.e. no cholesterol. Among canola, “00 Canola” oil is the most useful. According to a report, from 2021 to 2022, Pakistan imported edible oil worth about 3.6 billion dollars, which is 89 percent of Pakistan’s national supply; whereas, only 11 percent of edible oil is produced in Pakistan. That’s the reason why it is a big burden on the country’s economy.