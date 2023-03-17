Share:

LAHORE - Cultivation of Chinese hybrid canola seed “HC-021C” in Pakistan has been increased due to its high profitability and positive human health benefits. The cultiva­tion is being promoted with the cooperation of China. It is profitable for the farmers as well as beneficial to the econo­my of the country.

In this regard, a Chi­nese company organ­ised a Canola Field Day in Gujranwala with the support of Nasir Cheema, a well-known canola grower and for­mer MPA, to increase the cultivation and pro­duction of the newly discovered type of canola. A large number of farmers and culti­vators participated in the event. The Chinese company organises a field day for farmers every year in March and imparts cultivation technology to them for better production and breeding for local farm­ers. It also manages technical support. Culti­vation of canola crop in Pakistan with the coop­eration of China is part of the main corridor of the Belt and Road Initia­tive— “CPEC”.

Speaking at the event, ZhaU Xusheng, Head of Canola Cultivation Project in Pakistan and Director QF Seeds China, said that this project will increase production and reduce import bills. In compari­son, he said, “HC-021C” has a shorter growth pe­riod, and is more resis­tant to diseases.

“The oil content is 10 percent higher than the all local mustards, and its yield is more than 37 maund per acre,” he maintained, saying that it has zero transfat i.e. no cholesterol. Among canola, “00 Canola” oil is the most useful. Ac­cording to a report, from 2021 to 2022, Pakistan imported ed­ible oil worth about 3.6 billion dollars, which is 89 percent of Paki­stan’s national sup­ply; whereas, only 11 percent of edible oil is produced in Pakistan. That’s the reason why it is a big burden on the country’s economy.