“I will not let anyone walk through

my mind with their dirty feet.”

–Mahatma Gandhi

The World Bank authorised a pipeline project in Chad worth $4.2 billion that was supposed to be the largest and most lucrative initiative in the country. It was funded on the condition that the money will be spent to develop Chad, with international supervision but President Idris Deby’s government has since only used the oil money to purchase weapons. He threatened companies and told them they would be expelled if they did not comply with everything that he demanded and now, this money and rigged elections sustain his regime.