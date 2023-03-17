Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has reported that during the months from July to January, the production of 20 major industries in the country de­clined, while the overall pro­duction of major industries recorded a decrease of 4.40 percent, Institute of Statistics stated. PBS report describes that Industrial activities in the country have slowed down which resulted a decline in large-scale manufacturing. It is reported that industrial production has decreased by 7.90 percent in January 2023, as compared to January 2022, while the production of the textile sector— the backbone of the economy— has fallen by 13.21% during this period. The report of the Bureau of Statis­tics stated that the produc­tion of vehicles had decreased by 35%, machinery by 52%, pharmaceuticals by 22% and tobacco production by 21%. Production of wooden prod­ucts had declined by 68%, pe­troleum production by 10%.