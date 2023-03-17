Share:

LAHORE - Haroon Malik, the Chairman of FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), congratulated Gianni Infantino on his re-election as FIFA President for the second full term from 2023 to 2027. Haroon Ahmed Malik led a PFF delegation that participated in the 73rd FIFA Congress held in Rwanda, along with Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Saud Hashimi.

The Congress was attended by football legends, President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame, and other notables. Haroon Malik stated that Infantino’s re-election will ensure the continuity of FIFA’s successful policies, and he hopes that the promotion of football at the global level will be faster than before. Malik also updated FIFA and AFC officials on the progress being made in conducting free, fair, and transparent elections for the PFF.