PESHAWAR - Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) during a hearing in a case against low gas pressure and load-shedding in the province asked the relevant institutions to formulate a unanimous policy to determine the price of CNG per kg. A two-member bench of the PHC comprising Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice Abdul Shakoor expressed shock to know that the CNG association fixes the prices of the commodity. The PHC CJ questioned OGRA whether it had given a free hand to consumers as well to fix prices for CNG for themselves like the CNG association.