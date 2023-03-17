Share:

Shehbaz visits to enquire JUI-F chief’s well-being.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in­structed the foreign ministry to re­main fully engaged with the US gov­ernment and Pakistan’s mission in Washington, for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s well-being and for her early release.

The matter was discussed as Dr Aafia’s sister Dr Fowzia Siddiqui called on the prime minister at the PM office in Islamabad on Thursday.

Dr Fowzia thanked the prime min­ister for receiving her.

She appreciated the measures of government for Dr Aafia’s well-be­ing and requested the government of Pakistan to redouble its efforts for the early release of Dr Aafia.

The prime minister assured Dr Fowzia Siddiqui of the government of Pakistan’s full support.

It was recalled that the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also had made robust efforts for release of Dr Aafia.

The prime minister lauded Dr Fowzia’s untiring efforts of several years in the pursuit of justice for her sister and prayed for the well-being and good health of Dr Aafia.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Gover­nor Malik Abdul Wali also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters related to the de­velopment of Balochistan.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah also paid a visit to the prime minister and discussed matters re­lated to Sindh province. The chief minister apprised the PM about the Sindh government’s reserva­tions about the ongoing digital cen­sus in the country.

The prime minister directed that federal government funded devel­opment projects be completed at the earliest. He said the Thar Coal proj­ect will not only meet the country’s energy needs but it will also open new avenues for development in the region. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Economic Af­fairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present in the meeting.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Reh­man at his residence in Islamabad.

A short statement issued by the PM office said the PM enquired about the well-being of Maulana Fazlur ur Rehman, prayed for his speedy recovery and expressed his best wishes for him. In the meet­ing, there was detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

Federal Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood and Maula­na Lutfur Rahman were also present on this occasion.