Share:

LAHORE - A polio vaccination campaign to immunize more than 21.54 million children under the age of five years continued on Thursday in Sindh and Punjab. The five-day vaccina­tion campaign is being held in two phases due to the concurring activi­ties of the seventh national census. In the first phase, over 17.41 mil­lion children under the age of five in 13 districts of Punjab and 16 dis­tricts of Sindh and Islamabad will be vaccinated from March 13 to 17. The second phase will be held from April 03 to 07 – during the second week of Ramazan – to vaccinate more than 4.12 million children in 12 districts of Balochistan and 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the seven endemic dis­tricts in the southern region of the province. Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel urged par­ents and caregivers to ensure that their children receive the life-saving polio vaccine so that they remain protected from poliovirus, which has been found circulating in envi­ronmental samples. “The presence of wild polio in the environment shows that the virus is circulat­ing in our communities and pos­ing a serious risk to our children,” said Abdul Qadir Patel, the min­ister. “With Ramazan around the corner, population movements can increase the risk of further spread, therefore, it is critical that parents and caregivers vaccinate their chil­dren in this and every campaign,” said the minister. “We have specifi­cally designed this March campaign to reach areas where population movement is not just frequent but also expected during Ramazan and Eid festival,” said Dr Shahzad Baig, National Emergency Operations Center. “It is essential that we reach as many children as possible with the vaccine now to curb polio trans­mission,” he added. No human case has been reported in Pakistan since September 2022 when a polio out­break paralyzed 20 children – all of them in southern KP districts. Wild poliovirus was detected for the first time this year in sewage samples collected from two separate sites in Lahore in January