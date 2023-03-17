Share:

LAHORE - The Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) Cen­tral Punjab submitted nomina­tion papers of 285 candidates for 202 seats of the Punjab Assembly elections in various offices of the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP). According to the PPP sources on Thursday, Afraz Naqvi , Rana Faqir, Sajjad Nazir, Zafar Alisha, Akram Rana, Sufyan Khalid Gharki, Farooq Ashraf, Zulfikar Hayat, Naeem Dast­gir, Rai Imtiaz, Imran. Noel, Raza Abbas, Muqoob Toloo, Shaheem Safdar, Arshad Khan, Asif Khokhar, Zubair Hamza, Rukhsana Baunyad, Dr Jahan­zeb, Rai Ahmad Hasan, Ali Has­nain, Ghulam Mujtaba. Malik Hashim, Tanveer Mohal, Kha­lid Nawaz Bob and Chaudhry Iftikhar submitted their nomi­nation papers from different districts. About 42 candidates had submitted their nomina­tion papers from Lahore, 40 from Rawalpindi, 20 from Si­alkot, 30 from Faisalabad,15 each from Sheikhupura and Kasur,11 from Attock, 10 from Chakwal, 21 from Gujranwala, four from Mandi Bahauddin, 10 from Sargodha and four candidates had submitted their papers from Mianwali.