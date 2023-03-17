LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir Thursday hinted at the presence of some militants from KPK at the Zaman Park residence of the PTI chairman Imran Khan as he pointed that one of them had been an active member of Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi, a terrorist organisation accused of attacking the security forces in the past.
“This person was the right hand of late Maulana Sufi Muhammad and had served eight years in prison. He once belonged to a banned outfit Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi, but later became part of a political party”, he revealed while addressing a joint press conference here along with IGP Dr Usman Anwar. The minister said that there were confirmed reports that militants belonging to banned religious organizations were present at Zaman Park and the Punjab government. Without naming the alleged militant, who later turned out to be Iqbal Khan, the information minister said that he was inducted into a political party [PTI] by the ex-chief minister of KPK. “When the operation is completed, action will be taken against all these militants”, he added. Meanwhile, in a video message, Iqbal Khan said that he had never been part of any banned religious organisation. He, however, confirmed that he had been an active member of the PTI for the last eight years. He said he had come to Zaman Park on the call of PTI chairman Imran Khan to give him protection. Giving details about the incidents of clashes between the police and the PTI workers outside Zaman Park, the minister said that the government observed utmost caution to avoid any casualties. “The Punjab Police had nothing but batons, helmets and shields as it assisted Islamabad Police to comply with the order of Islamabad High Court”, he said. He said dozens of policemen have been seriously injured in the incidents that have taken place in the last three days. The minister said cases have been registered against all those involved in the violence. He said that Zaman Park was made a no-go area and court orders were not allowed to be implemented for three consecutive days. Addressing the press conference, IGP Dr Usman Anwar vowed to establish writ of the state at all costs and execute the court orders.