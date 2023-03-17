Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minis­ter for Information Amir Mir Thursday hinted at the presence of some militants from KPK at the Zaman Park residence of the PTI chairman Imran Khan as he pointed that one of them had been an active member of Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Sha­riat-e-Mohammadi, a terrorist organisation ac­cused of attacking the se­curity forces in the past.

“This person was the right hand of late Maula­na Sufi Muhammad and had served eight years in prison. He once be­longed to a banned outfit Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Shari­at-e-Mohammadi, but lat­er became part of a po­litical party”, he revealed while addressing a joint press conference here along with IGP Dr Us­man Anwar. The minister said that there were con­firmed reports that mili­tants belonging to banned religious organizations were present at Zaman Park and the Punjab govern­ment. Without naming the alleged militant, who later turned out to be Iqbal Khan, the information minister said that he was inducted into a political party [PTI] by the ex-chief min­ister of KPK. “When the oper­ation is completed, action will be taken against all these mil­itants”, he added. Meanwhile, in a video message, Iqbal Khan said that he had never been part of any banned religious organisation. He, however, con­firmed that he had been an ac­tive member of the PTI for the last eight years. He said he had come to Zaman Park on the call of PTI chairman Imran Khan to give him protection. Giv­ing details about the incidents of clashes between the police and the PTI workers outside Zaman Park, the minister said that the government observed utmost caution to avoid any casualties. “The Punjab Police had nothing but batons, hel­mets and shields as it assist­ed Islamabad Police to comply with the order of Islamabad High Court”, he said. He said dozens of policemen have been seriously injured in the inci­dents that have taken place in the last three days. The minis­ter said cases have been regis­tered against all those involved in the violence. He said that Zaman Park was made a no-go area and court orders were not allowed to be implement­ed for three consecutive days. Addressing the press confer­ence, IGP Dr Usman Anwar vowed to establish writ of the state at all costs and execute the court orders.