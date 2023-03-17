QUETTA - Employees Welfare Association Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta, has demanded of the authorities to accede to the charter of demands of EWA: otherwise, protest movement would be intensified. This demand was made by the speakers while addressing a protest demonstration held under the auspices of Employees Welfare Association Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta in the premises of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta on Thursday. They said that academic staff of employees of SBK university had been on strike against the unjust decisions of Sajida Nurin, Vice Chancellor, SBK, but the authorities were paying no heed to address the legitimate demands of Employees Welfare Association, SBK, adding that instead of inviting representatives of EWA for talks to address the issues of faculty members and other staff of the university, Vice Chancellor, Sajida Nurin left for Korea on a personal trip.
Share:
Staff Reporter
March 17, 2023
Share: