QUETTA - Em­ployees Welfare Association Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta, has de­manded of the authorities to ac­cede to the charter of demands of EWA: otherwise, protest movement would be intensi­fied. This demand was made by the speakers while addressing a protest demonstration held under the auspices of Employ­ees Welfare Association Sardar Bahadur Khan Women Univer­sity, Quetta in the premises of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta on Thursday. They said that academic staff of employees of SBK univer­sity had been on strike against the unjust decisions of Sajida Nurin, Vice Chancellor, SBK, but the authorities were paying no heed to address the legitimate demands of Employees Welfare Association, SBK, adding that instead of inviting representa­tives of EWA for talks to address the issues of faculty members and other staff of the university, Vice Chancellor, Sajida Nurin left for Korea on a personal trip.