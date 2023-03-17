DERA GHAZI KHAN - Operation for fishing out drowned devotees was culminated by rescuers after all 18 bodies were fished out in a tractor trolley-tragedy in DG Canal at Basiti Bhanda near Choti Zareen on last Friday
A spokesperson for Rescue 1122, Asad Mustafa told media on Thursday that they recovered bodies of Ruqqia (40), Wafadar (5) and three month old Abdullah on Thursday.
he informed that the operation was concluded on seventh day of the tragedy in which 18 devotees who were traveling to Sakhi Sarwat to attend a fair, had drowned after the tractor-trolley they were boarding in skidded off the road and plunged into the canal. “According to initial reports, the overspeeding and failure of brakes resulted in the tragedy,” he said, adding that the driver lost control of the tractor-trolley at a speed breaker on the road.