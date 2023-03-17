Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Operation for fishing out drowned devotees was culminated by rescuers after all 18 bodies were fished out in a tractor trolley-tragedy in DG Canal at Basiti Bhanda near Choti Zareen on last Friday

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122, Asad Mustafa told media on Thurs­day that they recovered bodies of Ruqqia (40), Wafadar (5) and three month old Abdullah on Thursday.

he informed that the operation was concluded on seventh day of the trag­edy in which 18 devotees who were traveling to Sakhi Sarwat to attend a fair, had drowned after the tractor-trolley they were boarding in skidded off the road and plunged into the canal. “According to initial reports, the over­speeding and failure of brakes resulted in the tragedy,” he said, adding that the driver lost control of the tractor-trol­ley at a speed breaker on the road.