ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani rupee recovered 43 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 282.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 282.85. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.5 and Rs 286.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 3.49 and closed at Rs 300.12 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.61, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen increased by 03 paisas to close at Rs 2.12, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 341.81 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 343.89. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 12 paisas each to close at Rs 76.89 and at Rs 75.18 respectively.