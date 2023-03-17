Share:

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday said that his country’s deal with Iran is based on the non-intervention in the affairs of other countries.

Bin Farhan made the statement in his speech at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott.

He added that Saudi Arabia believes in holding dialogue and based on that it held talks with Iran over two years in several capitals including Bagh­dad, Muscat and Beijing.

He expressed hope that the deal with Iran would enhance the security and stability in the Gulf re­gion. Saudi Arabia and Iran last Friday agreed to resume bilateral relations in the next two months after several days of talks facilitated by the Chi­nese government. The Saudi top diplomat also re­iterated his country’s support to achieve peace in war-torn Yemen and its back to UN efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Yemen and to launch po­litical dialogue between Yemeni rivals.

Over the past nine years, Yemen has suffered a bloody conflict between the Saudi-backed Ye­meni government forces and the Iran-aligned Houthi group. According to the UN, the conflict has created one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises.