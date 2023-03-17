Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to furnish details of recoveries and the funds disbursed annually by the Bureau in the last 10 years.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition against the amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked that the petitioner’s counsel had told the court that billions of rupees have been spent in investigating the cases, and billions of rupees have been collected. He observed that it is stated that in the last few years the NAB made good recoveries, adding that the court should at least know how much funds were collected in plea bargains and voluntary returns.

It is also reported that the NAB in a ceremony has disbursed recovered money among the affectees of a housing society.

Prosecutor General NAB Mumtaz Yousaf informed the court that the funds were collected through plea bargains and voluntary returns as well the retrieval of misappropriate funds. He said that funds are deposited through in the accounts of the federal and the provincial governments.

Earlier, Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing the federation, argued that this petition is speculative. He said the petitioner wanted certain words (in the amendments) be interpreted differently as required by him. The counsel said that even the most carefully drafted statutes need the interpretation. He also explained about the changes made in the words asset, benamidar, and associates.

On the last hearing, Makhdoom informed the bench that certain amendments have been made in the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, adding after approval of the federal cabinet the Draft Ordinance has been sent to the President.

He said that the additional amendments will have bearing on the Bill 2022. He further said that after the return of references by the Accountability Courts are parked in the NAB office and now under new changes the power is given to the Accountability Courts instead of the chairman, to send the cases of below Rs500 million to the relevant forums.

Makhdoom said that there are other amendments under consideration, but the government is thinking whether to bring through an Act of Parliament or the Ordinance. Justice Bandial remarked that the concerns expressed in the court have been incorporated in the law.

Makhdoom said there will be no exonerating or condoning, but the reference, returned by the Accountability Courts after the enactment of Bill 2022 will be sent to the relevant forums.

Makhdoom through a chart informed the court that the petitioner (Imran Khan) was the first who brought changes in the law. He said the first change, made in NAO 1999, was convenient way to settle the score, as it said that the persons convicted under the law would not be given above Class C in the jail. He said during the tenure of petitioner substantive changes were made in the NAB law. He took out number of persons and the transaction from the ambit of the law.

The Chief Justice appreciating the comparison chart said that the bench has benefitted from it. However, he said they are looking at those sections which were decriminalised. “We are interested in those sections where the offences were obliterated or modified.”

Makhdoom said that the statute that exists today was from the amendments in 2019, and draw support from the observations of the Supreme Court. The retrospection in the law is not unconstitutional.

Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till April 4, 2023 for further proceedings.