PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [TEVTA-KP] have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) under the TEVTA Sector Support GIZ programme to teach technical skills and provide modern tools to the business community. The MoU was signed on Thursday at Chamber House by SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq and Director Academics/Operations TEVTA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sadiq Orakzai.

During the signing ceremony, an official stated that the agreement was signed for the next five years, during which time members of the business community will be trained in various skill trades/fields, in addition to on-thejob training programmes that will be launched in industries to foster cooperation between SCCI, TEVTA, and the German-funded GIZ programme. The meeting was attended by SCCI Vice President Ejaz Afridi, GIZ Regional representative Tahir Orakzai, members of the Chamber’s Advisory Council Dr Khalid, Faiz Muhammad, Sharif Khattak, SCCI’s executive members, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, and members of business, traders, and manufacturers. Mr Ishaq, speaking on the occasion, described the signing of the MoC with TEVTA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a significant step, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been confronted with enormous difficulties for several decades, which harmed trade, business, and industry activities, resulting in massive unemployment. He added that joblessness is a major challenge not only for the government but also for the private sector.

The SCCI Chief emphasised the importance of providing educated youth with technical knowledge. He maintained that signing the MoC has the same goal of providing training to youth in various trades as well as obtaining high academic qualifications so that they can get immediate jobs with technical skills after completing their studies. Mr Ishaq stated that assistance from experts, particularly those with technical knowledge, was provided as part of the training programme. He stated that the MOC will benefit the business community. He stated that SCCI is taking practical steps to strengthen industry-academic ties and has already signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various public-private sector universities in this regard.

The chamber president emphasised the importance of technical training institutions’ capacity building, as well as curriculum revamping and modernization. Earlier, Sadiq Orakzai, Director of Academics TEVTA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, briefed the participants on various skill development projects. He stated that collaboration between institutions and the business community is critical and that TEVTA will provide all technical assistance possible under the agreement.