ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forc­es have recovered a huge cache of arms and am­munition in Chaman, Ba­lochistan, said the media wing of the military on Thursday.

The ISPR said that on 15th March 2023, an in­telligence-based opera­tion (IBO) was carried out in general area Boghra Road, Chaman to search a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with re­cent firing incidents on the law-enforcement agencies and civilians in Chaman area besides planting im­provised explosive devices in the surrounding areas.

As a result of technical surveillance and recon­naissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and the se­curity forces along with Counter-Terrorism De­partment were inducted. “Resultantly, while terror­ists had already escaped, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, improvised ex­plosive devices and other accessories have been re­covered,” said a press re­lease issued by the ISPR. It further said that the re­covery has helped avert an obvious terrorist activity at some urban areas like Quetta. “Pakistan Army in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabo­taging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR concluded.