ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Chaman, Balochistan, said the media wing of the military on Thursday.
The ISPR said that on 15th March 2023, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in general area Boghra Road, Chaman to search a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent firing incidents on the law-enforcement agencies and civilians in Chaman area besides planting improvised explosive devices in the surrounding areas.
As a result of technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and the security forces along with Counter-Terrorism Department were inducted. “Resultantly, while terrorists had already escaped, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, improvised explosive devices and other accessories have been recovered,” said a press release issued by the ISPR. It further said that the recovery has helped avert an obvious terrorist activity at some urban areas like Quetta. “Pakistan Army in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR concluded.