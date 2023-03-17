Share:

ZHOB - Seven people, including a tribal elder, were shot dead as rival attacked two vehicles here on Thursday in Zhob district of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to Levies officials, the incident was reported from Margha Kabzai area of Zhob where tribal leader Ahmad Kabzai and six of his companions were murdered and an­other injured.

The Levies officials said that the incident was result of an old enmity. Their vehicle in which they were travelling was sprayed with bullets on Ghorlam Road in Margha Kabzai area of Zhob. Three brothers were among the dead.

Two bodies charred after the ve­hicle caught fire due to firing. The deceased were identified as Ahmad Kabzai, Abdul Wahid, Abdul Mannan, Bajuddin, Fazlur Rehman, Muham­mad Sultan and Naik Muhammad.

ANF RECOVERS 90KG HASHIH FROM GWADAR

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 90kg of hashish hid­den in a house near Jiwani Gwadar.

As per details, the ANF has regis­tered FIRs against the accused under the anti-drug act. In a separate case, a smuggling attempt was foiled by the ANF and 13kg of Hashish was recov­ered from the smugglers.

The ANF also seized 42 thousand of intoxicated tablets concealed in a plastic bag near the Torkham border. ANF recovered 15kg of hashish from the Kohat Indus Highway toll plaza, 20kg from the Angur Adda border and 4.8kg from Karachi Indus chowk. Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested drug dealers for sup­plying drugs in educational institu­tions near Gojra.