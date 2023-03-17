ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the misleading speculations about Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program were unfortunate as stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were in place.
In a tweet, the PM said, “Stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by IAEA, are in place. Our nuclear program represents the unwavering consensus of the nation and is for deterrence.”
PAKISTAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAMME UNDER NO STRESS: PM’S OFFICE
Pakistan on Thursday made it categorically clear that its nuclear and missile programme was totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure. The categorical and strong-worded statement was issued by the Prime Minister Office, saying Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme is a national asset, which is jealously guarded by the state.
The statement was issued after a meeting between Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM office on Thursday. CJCSC is also deputy chairman of the National Command Authority, whose office is located at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. During the meeting, they discussed professional matters of the armed forces of Pakistan, a short statement from the PM office said. The statement was issued in the wake of all recent statements, press releases, queries and various assertions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme, being circulated on social and print media. The government said the country’s nuclear and missile programme continues to fully serve the purpose for which this capability was developed.