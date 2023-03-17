Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the misleading specu­lations about Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program were unfortunate as stringent, fool-proof and multi-lay­ered security safeguards, duly testi­fied by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were in place.

In a tweet, the PM said, “Stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by IAEA, are in place. Our nuclear program repre­sents the unwavering consensus of the nation and is for deterrence.”

PAKISTAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAMME UNDER NO STRESS: PM’S OFFICE

Pakistan on Thursday made it cat­egorically clear that its nuclear and missile programme was totally se­cure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure. The categorical and strong-worded statement was issued by the Prime Minister Office, saying Pakistan’s nuclear and missile pro­gramme is a national asset, which is jealously guarded by the state.

The statement was issued after a meeting between Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sa­hir Shamshad Mirza and Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif at the PM office on Thursday. CJCSC is also deputy chair­man of the National Command Author­ity, whose office is located at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. During the meeting, they discussed profes­sional matters of the armed forces of Pakistan, a short statement from the PM office said. The statement was is­sued in the wake of all recent state­ments, press releases, queries and various assertions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme, being circulated on social and print media. The government said the country’s nu­clear and missile programme contin­ues to fully serve the purpose for which this capability was developed.