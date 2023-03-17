Share:

Peshawar - The opening ceremony of the Sports Gala 2023 at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was held at the main campus, vice-chancellor Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq was the chief guest while the vice-chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, Director of Sports Dr Inayatt Shah, heads of various institutions, faculty and a large number of students were also present at this occasion.

After the formal inauguration of the ceremony, various institutes including IPMR, INS, IPMS, IPS, IPMS, IPH, IPDM, and Teams from RMI, NCS, SHS, IHS Swabi, and IHS Mardan participated in the march past and saluted the guests while passing in front of the saluting platform.

On this occasion, the players were wearing colourful clothes and expressing their enthusiasm with different slogans. Before the commencement of the opening ceremony, the chief guest was seated in a special Bhaghi and inspected all the teams.

Meanwhile, addressing the opening ceremony, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that KMU has the honour that where our students are making the name of the university shine all over the world in academic activities, the abilities of our students in co-curricular activities are also being enhanced. He said that sports play a key role in building a balanced society; we should provide more opportunities for our new generation to play sports to protect them from drugs and immorality.