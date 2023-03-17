Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government is improving communication between the public and Population Welfare Department, and more measures are being taken to increase the capacity of the field staff, said Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister for Population Welfare Jarrar Hussain Bukhari during a meeting with the delegation led by former Provincial Minister Shuja Khan.

He said that they are providing international quality counselling and technical training to the field staff of the department, in collaboration with various organizations, so that the growing population could be controlled by educating on theoretical, scientific, practical, religious, economic and social issues, and improving communication between the public and the Population Welfare Department, as well.