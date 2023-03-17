Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday dis­missed a petition seeking the disqualification of President Dr Arif Alvi. A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan con­ducted hearing of the petition of a citizen Zahoor Mehdi. The petitioner had requested the court to reject the nomination papers of President Alvi.

According to the petitioner, the scrutiny of the president’s nomination papers was not correct and Mehdi filed six objections against Alvi’s nom­ination papers. He added that at the time of the presidential election, Alvi was an ‘under-trial ac­cused’ and was not eligible for the presidency.

The petitioner continued that his presidential election papers were rejected because he did not have an endorser. He stated that the country was currently in crisis due to the appointment of an unqualified person as president, and political par­ties were at odds with each other.