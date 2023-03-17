Share:

LAHORE - Team Fatima, comprising Fatima Raza (captain), Qudsia Dosa, Rubina Hai, Merang Byramji and Duriya Vasi went to win the National Bridge Trials. They won 7 of the 9 matches and finished with a tally of 342 IMPS, while their opponents Samira had 248 IMPs.

Team Fatima have earned the right to represent Pakistan at the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championship being held at Lahore Pakistan from May 5 to 13. They outclassed Team Samira consisting of Samira Fancy, Rehana Saigol, Rani Mahmood, Shahnaz Bamboat, Neelofar Aslam and Najm Abid in nine-round knockout matches. In Pakistan open team trials, Puris (134.15), Allana (127.5), Kamran (110.92), Ghazi (106.29) are in strong contention to be amongst two, who will be playing 96 boards final on March 18 and 19. Kagaz (103.92), Islamabad Aces (74.81), Karachi FBR (62.41) and appear to be out of contention. Wajahat Suri directed the tournament, while Ihsan Qadir was the chief guest