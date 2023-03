Share:

KOHAT - The un­known terrorists attacked on Jarma police station late Mon­day night with handgrenade in which a police official received minor injury. According to the district police spokesman, two alleged accused were seen in the CCTV footage hurling hand­grenade at the police stations which fell outside the police sta­tion premises.The terrorist fled from the scene soon after the attack. The police have started identification of the terrorists with the help of CCTV footage.