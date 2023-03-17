Share:

LONDON - Tom Cruise didn’t attend the Oscars ceremony this year, but there’s a special occasion the Hollywood star didn’t want to miss: Michael Caine’s 90th birthday celebrations in London.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor has been credited with helping to drive audiences back to the big screen, so it was a surprise when he didn’t attend one of the biggest nights of awards season on Sunday. Deadline reported that Cruise was skipping the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles because of work, with production for the next installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise currently underway. Now Cruise, 60, has been pictured at Caine’s birthday party at The River Cafe in Hammersmith, west London. Caine turned 90 on Tuesday.

The pair have known one another for years, starring together in the 2002 “Austin Powers in Goldmember” movie. They were joined by other British celebrities, including the comedian David Walliams and TV host Denise Welch, with photos and clips of the evening shared on social media. Author and presenter Walliams shared images of the party on Instagram, adding: “Happy 90th Birthday to the legendary Sir Michael Caine.”

In another social media post, diners – including Caine and Cruise – can be seen laughing as Welch tells a risqué joke about Caine’s use of “Olympic condoms.” “Such an honour to be asked by [Caine’s wife] Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caines’ [sic] 90th birthday!!! He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!!” Welch wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, other celebrities shared birthday wishes to Caine on social media. Actress Mia Farrow posted on Instagram that Caine has been “such a funny and wise friend over many years.”