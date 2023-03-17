Share:

KARACHI-TPL Corp CEO Ali Jameel met with Finland’s Ambassador to Pakistan to strengthen business relations between the two countries. The meeting, which took place at Avari Towers Karachi, is a significant step towards driving industries in Pakistan. With a dedicated contact person of Finland Pakistan Business Council (FPBC) at the Karachi headquarters, TPL Corp, a leading conglomerate in Pakistan with diverse interests in technology, insurance, fund management and real estate, is committed and well-positioned to support Finnish companies looking to establish their presence here.

FPBC was established in 1985, backed by major locally operating banks and industries, and has played a critical role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

The meeting between Ali Jameel and the Finland Ambassador, Hannu Ripatti, along with FPBC Chairman Willie Eerola, symbolizes the next phase of the industrial revolution driven by FPBC, Finland and Pakistan. The two countries have enjoyed strong diplomatic and economic ties for over seven decades, and there is tremendous potential to strengthen these relations further.

”Finland had a non-resident ambassador to Pakistan until last year. The re-opening of the resident Embassy of Finland in Islamabad last September is a clear sign of the rising interest and importance of Pakistan in Finland. The possibility for Finnish companies to make contacts and get information from the FPBC’s dedicated contact person in the economic hub of Karachi is again a new step up on the ladder of developing our two countries’ economic relations. It is also a clear boost for our companies looking for new partners and markets in our two countries,” Hannu Ripatti, Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, said.

“During the last few years, the interest among Finnish companies in Pakistan has increased significantly, and we have been hosting several delegations to Pakistan.

The Momentum for growing Finland-Pakistan trade and investment is right now, and Finnish companies would be able to make the required technology and knowledge transfer to really happen in Pakistan”, MrWilleEerola, Chairman of FPBC, stated.

In July 2022, Finnfund, a leading development financier and impact investor in Finland, acquired a 17.59% shareholding in TPL Insurance Limited, enabling the company to introduce innovative and tech-driven insurance products in Pakistan.

“International collaborations like these can play an instrumental role in bringing in foreign exchange to the country, which is a critical need for the Pakistani economy currently”, Ali Jameel said.