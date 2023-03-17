Share:

The Transgender Persons Rules, an extension of the Transgender Act, has been reviewed by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and deemed unIslamic. Several provisions in the act have been found to be incompatible with Sharia and a sense of “all stakeholders” and a two-day meeting indicates strong sentiments around the critique.

Reviewing the Transgender Persons Act and its rules have a history of being political. Since it was passed in 2018 and then rehashed four years later, right-wing political parties and other agents have been quick to malign and condemn the act. The tendency to misdirect focus from inclusion and legal security for transgender people to linking them with new social problems indicates a severe case of disinformation.

The chapter under discussion has been the right granted for a “self-perceived identity” for individuals. This allows the individuals to register as “X” and the definition of a transgender mentioned has been misconstrued for spreading social evils in society. The problem with such debates and scrutiny is the use of religious sentiment to derail the inclusion of a marginalized group from state protection and incite violence. Likewise, there is no comprehensive solution recommended for the definition and the conversation often goes in circles.

The issue stems beyond the law and a gap exists between the policy and protection. The passing of the Trans Protection Act outlawed discrimination and guaranteed basic rights for transgender citizens. However, even from activities such as underreporting in the 2017 national census to several attacks against transgender activists in the years to come, it goes to show that laws can only go so far to ameliorate a situation. There is much to be amended and more that policy action can do to make the situation better. While Pakistan was lauded for being one of the few countries in the world to recognise the self-perceived gender identity of transgender individuals in 2018, these fine details indicate the long road toward equity and inclusivity.