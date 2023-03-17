Share:

ISLAMABAD - Channel 24, the private television channel owned by the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has got a 45 percent increase in the per minute rate of the government advertisements as the government ‘rationalised’ the existing TV channels categories and their rates, it has been learnt reliably.

Similarly, per minute rate of the government advertisements for ‘Discover Pakistan’ and ‘PNN’ has been enhanced by 100 percent to Rs100,000 from the existing Rs50,000. Per minute rate for ‘City 42’ has also been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs80,000. According to the documents exclusively available with The Nation, the decision to this effect was taken in the 10th meeting of the Rate Fixation Committee under the chair of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Shahera Shahid, Manzoor Ali Memon, DG (IP) Press Information Department (PID); Mobashir Hasan, PIO (PID); and Zahidullah Khan, DD (P-I), IP (PID). According to the official document, detailed deliberations were held in the meeting to review and rationalise the existing categories and their rates, as stipulated in the constitution petition No 69 of 2018, developing a criterion for ‘the evaluation of entertainment TV channels and downgrading those TV channels which are not abiding by the PEMRA code of conduct-2015 and the criteria developed by MoBI during the first meeting of the Rate Fixation Committee.’ As per the decision taken in the meeting, per minute government advertisement rate for category-I has been enhanced from the existing Rs145,000 to Rs155,000, for category-II from Rs125.000 to Rs145,000, for category-III from Rs100,000 to Rs125,000, for category-IV from Rs75,000 to Rs100,000 and for category-V per minute government advertisement rate has been enhanced from the existing Rs50,000 to Rs75,000. It was also decided in the meeting that the national broadcasters/TV channels; PTV/ATV shall be placed in the highest category ie category-I @ Rs155,000/minute for the government advertisements.

“Rationalising the high cost of production and prevailing inflationary circumstances and as per the report received from PEMRA,” per minute government advertisement rate for Geo News has been enhanced from Rs150,000 to Rs155,000 (category-I); for Sama News from Rs140,000 to Rs150,000 (Category-I); for Hum News from Rs140,000 to Rs150,000 (category-I); for Dunya News from Rs140,000 to Rs145,000 (category-I); and for ‘Channel 24’ per minute government advertisement rate has been enhanced from the existing Rs100,000 to Rs145,000 (category-I), recording an increase of 45 percent. Similarly, per minute rate for ‘Discover Pakistan’ has been enhanced from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 (category-III), for PNN from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 (category-III), for City 42 from Rs50,000 to Rs80,000 (category-IV), for KTN from Rs75,000 to Rs80,000 (category-IV), for VSH TV from Rs75,000 to Rs80,000 (category-IV), for AVT Khyber News from Rs75,000 to Rs80,000 (category-IV), for Mashriq News from Rs50,000 to Rs75,000 (category-IV) and for Such TV from the existing Rs50,000 to Rs75,000 (category-IV).