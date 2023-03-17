Share:

FAISALABAD - Two persons were killed, while eight others were injured when a van over­turned near Maharanwala stop, Khurrianwala Road on Thursday. According to Res­cue 1122, a ‘Mazda’ van was on its way to Khurrianwala from Jaranwala when it over­turned due to overspeeding. Consequently, two persons were killed on the spot, while 8 others suffered multiple injuries. The deceased were identified as Babar Ali son of Nazir Ahmad, 36, resident of Islampura, Jaranwala and Ali Raza, 40, resident of 240 Morr Jaranwala. The injured included Khizar Hayyat, Lia­quat, Ali Raza, M Riaz, Zahid Iqbal, Umar Farooq, Umar Farooq, M Ilyas all belonged to 240 Morrh Jarranwala and Qamar of Syedwala, were rushed to THQ hospital.