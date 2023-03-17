FAISALABAD - A woman was killed while her four children sustained injuries over property dispute in a nearby village, in the limits of Sadr police station here on Thursday. The police said that Muhammad Ali (70), resident of Chak No 215-RB had a dispute with his brother Ashraf over property.
In a fit of grudge, Muhammad Ali attacked Nasira Bibi (40), wife of Ashraf and her four children with a sharp edged weapon in the absence of his brother. Nasira Bibi, her children— Usman, 16, Noman, 8, Maryum, 12, and Khadija, 5, sustained injuries. The victims were being shifted to hospital when Nasira Bibi succumbed to her injuries on the way. The police have arrested the accused and started investigation.