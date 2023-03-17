Share:

FAISALABAD - A woman was killed while her four children sus­tained injuries over property dispute in a nearby village, in the limits of Sadr police station here on Thursday. The police said that Muhammad Ali (70), resident of Chak No 215-RB had a dispute with his brother Ashraf over property.

In a fit of grudge, Muhammad Ali attacked Na­sira Bibi (40), wife of Ashraf and her four chil­dren with a sharp edged weapon in the absence of his brother. Nasira Bibi, her children— Usman, 16, Noman, 8, Maryum, 12, and Khadija, 5, sus­tained injuries. The victims were being shifted to hospital when Nasira Bibi succumbed to her injuries on the way. The police have arrested the accused and started investigation.