PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa department on Thursday organised one-day capacity building workshop on solid waste management and sustainable tourism under Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TREK) programme.

The event was collaborated by World Bank and Nestle Pakistan to promote responsible tourism for a waste-free future. The workshop was attended by owners and staff of hotels and restaurants, travel and tour operators, members from academia, students, public sector tourism managers and others.