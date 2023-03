Share:

Lahore - Pakistan’s rising tennis stars Zohaib Afzal Malik and Amir Mazari qualified for the doubles final of the 2nd leg of ATF Dushanbe Cup U-14 in Dushanbe. In the U-14 doubles semifinals, Zohaib and Amir Mazari played well against Platon Kovalyov and Kazyunusbek Serikuly and won it by 6-1, 6-4. SA Group’s Zohaib Malik is a student of LGS Phase V and coach M Khalid and trainer M Arshad while Amir Mazari is a student of Aitchison. They are hopeful of doing well in the doubles final.