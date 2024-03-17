Sunday, March 17, 2024
14 eateries fined Rs 216,000 over violations

14 eateries fined Rs 216,000 over violations
Agencies
March 17, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams penalised 14 food points with Rs 216,000 cumulative fine over violations while inspecting 20 eateries in Moon Market Iqbal Town here on Saturday. PFA asked six food business operators to improve the hygienic condition by serv­ing improvement notices. PFA Director General Mu­hammad Asim Javaid said that fine was imposed due to using dirty freezers and rusty vessels, poor storage system, an abundance of insects and worst condition of hygiene. Further, milk and meat were preserved together in a smelly freezer, he added. He urged the food business operators should work according to the rules prescribed by the Punjab Food Authority.

Agencies

