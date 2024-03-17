19 vendors fined for overcharging

HYDERABAD - The district administration here on Saturday slapped Rs25,500 fine on 19 traders and ven­dors for charging higher than official prices from the customers for fruits, vegetables and other edible items.

Assistant Commissioner City Taluka Ahmed Murtaza while pretending to be a common citi­zen visited Lajpat road and other markets in his jurisdiction to check enforcement of the official rate list. He imposed Rs5,000 in fines on 9 trad­ers. Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui and Assistant Commis­sioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa also vis­ited the markets in their respective jurisdictions and slapped fines on some vendors charging higher than the official prices.