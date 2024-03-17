2,421 manholes covered with lidsin 5 months: WASA

FAISALABAD - Water & Sani­tation Agency (WASA) has covered 2421 open manholes with lids and slabs across the city with an estimated cost of Rs.24.5 million dur­ing five months. This was stated by Managing Direc­tor WASA Amir Aziz while addressing a meeting here on Saturday. He said that WASA had initiated implementation of the Suthra Punjab Program on a war-footing and in this connection vigor­ous steps were taken to cover open manholes and unblock chocked sewer lines. He said that Rs.24.5 million was spent on cov­ering 2421 open man­holes with lids and slabs in the city during last five months whereas the general public was asked to immediately contact WASA on its helpline 1334 if they found any open manhole in their locality. WASA would re­solve their complaints on top priority, he added.