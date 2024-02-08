2.8m ration bags delivered under Ramazan package in Punjab

LAHORE - On the directives of the Chief Minis­ter Punjab, the provincial government is striving to provide relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan as district authorities delivered more than 2.8 million ration bags to deserv­ing families across the province under the Nigehban Ramazan package.

These details emerged during a brief­ing by officials at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the provision of ration bags and price control measures. The administrative secretaries of industries, agriculture, Chairman PITB, DG Punjab Food Au­thority, DIG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and depu­ty commissioners participated through video link.

Officials briefed the Chief Secretary that 319,000 ration bags were pro­vided to deserving people on Friday. They said that imported onions were available at a price of Rs95 per kg in the 10 agriculture fair price (AFP) shops established in Ramazan ba­zaars in Lahore, while the sale of im­ported onions in Rawalpindi, Faisal­abad, Sargodha and Gujranwala also started from Saturday.

The chief secretary said that the de­livery of ration bags at the doorsteps of deserving families was a big chal­lenge, adding that the programme was being implemented in an organ­ized and hassle-free manner, which is unprecedented. Expressing satisfac­tion over the process of ration bags delivery, the chief secretary praised the Lodhran Deputy Commissioner for achieving a 71 percent target of the provision of ration bags. He said that no compromise could be made on the quality of ration being provided under the Ramazan package, and the Punjab Food Authority should contin­ue checking the food items.

The chief secretary also issued in­structions to suspend the relevant staff for the distribution of ration bags in clusters at certain places in Muzaffar­garh and Bahawalpur. He said that the number of price control magistrates had been increased for effective mon­itoring of prices as the implementation of price lists would give relief to con­sumers to a great extent. He directed Price Control Magistrates to remain ac­tive in the field and take strict action against overcharging.

The administrative secretaries of in­dustries and agriculture gave a de­tailed briefing at the meeting. They said that 598 persons were arrest­ed and 192 cases were registered for overcharging. The price magistrates checked 72,000 places and fined Rs7.8 million for violations. They said that on Friday more than one lac consum­ers benefited from the agriculture fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars, while 13 items are being sold at 25 percent less than the wholesale rates at these shops, they concluded.