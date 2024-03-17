33-year-old govt servant murdered in targeted attack in capital

ISLAMABAD - A 33-year-old government servant was shot dead by unknown as­sassins apparently in a tar­geted attack in federal cap­ital while he was going to buy edibles for breaking the fast, informed sources on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Akbar Ali Khan, hailing from Bannu, who is an employee of Dis­trict Health Office (DHO) Islamabad. The dead body was moved to hospital for autopsy, they said. The in­cident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Shehzad Town wherein a case has also been regis­tered against the unknown killers, sources said.

According to sources, Akbar Ali Khan along with younger brother Bilawal Khan was going to buy ed­ibles for Iftar in New Aba­di Ali Pur at 5:20pm when two unidentified gunmen opened firing on him. Re­sultantly, Akbar suffered bullet injuries and died on the spot. The attackers managed to escape from the scene after committing crime while heavy con­tingent of police reached at the spot for interroga­tion. “Police have moved the body to hospital for postmortem. The man re­ceived five bullet injuries that caused his instant death,” said a police officer. He said that the family told police they had no enmity with anyone whereas the attackers fled by foot.

He said that the police have registered murder case against unknown kill­ers and launched a man­hunt to arrest them. Mean­while, the investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Kir­pa have reportedly held a suspect for his alleged in­volvement in murder of a 28-year-old woman Asma Yousaf in Ittefaq Colony on Old Kirpa Road. The police have obtained physical re­mand of the accused from a court of law for further in­vestigation. Body of Asma Yousaf was found by police on March 12 with a knife wound on chest and moved it to PIMS for autopsy. Mur­der case was lodged against unknown killers by Kirpa police.