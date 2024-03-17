33-year-old govt servant murderedin targeted attackin capital

ISLAMABAD - A 33-year-old government servant was shot dead by un­known assassins apparently in a targeted attack in federal capital while he was going to buy edibles for breaking the fast, informed sources on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Akbar Ali Khan, hailing from Bannu, who is an employee of District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad. The dead body was moved to hospital for autopsy, they said. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Shehzad Town wherein a case has also been regis­tered against the unknown killers, sources said. Accord­ing to sources, Akbar Ali Khan along with younger brother Bilawal Khan was go­ing to buy edibles for Iftar in New Abadi Ali Pur at 5:20pm when two unidentified gun­men opened firing on him. Resultantly, Akbar suffered bullet injuries and died on the spot. The attackers man­aged to escape from the scene after committing crime while heavy contingent of police reached at the spot for interrogation. “Police have moved the body to hospital for postmortem. The man re­ceived five bullet injuries that caused his instant death,” said a police officer. He said that the family told police they had no enmity with any­one whereas the attackers fled by foot. He said that the police have registered mur­der case against unknown killers and launched a man­hunt to arrest them.