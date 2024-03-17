40,969 more ration bags distributed in city

FAISALABAD - The district administration has dis­tributed 40,969 more ration bags in Faisalabad division during last 24 hours under the Negahban Ramazan Package. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Satur­day that total 347,862 families were provided with ration hampers in four districts of the division including Fais­alabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh. In this way the administration has achieved a 42.85 percent target of the Negahban Ramazan Package 2024, he added.

FOUR PLOTS SEALED OVERILLEGAL COMMERCIAL USE

The Faisalabad Development Au­thority (FDA) has sealed 4 plots in various colonies on charge of their il­legal commercial use.

A spokesman for the FDA said here on Saturday that plot holders were bound to seek prior approval from the authority for construction of any type on their plots as well as their com­mercial use but during checking the FDA teams found that owners of Plot No.39, 40 and 42 in Gulshan Colony and Plot No.129-A in Gulfishan Colony making illegal constructions on their plots and started their use for com­mercial purposes without paying its fee. Therefore, the FDA team sealed these four plots immediately while further action against their owners was under progress. Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed central office of an unapproved housing scheme Grand City on charge of their illegal adver­tisement campaign while further ac­tion against its developer was under progress, he added.