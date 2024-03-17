54 arrested, 79 cases registered over profiteering

LAHORE - The district administration has intensified price control mea­sures following the Chief Minis­ter’s directives and conducted raids at 1,805 points resulting in the arrest of 54 violators during the last 24 hours. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Saturday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 204 shopkeepers and sealed a sale point during the period. Around 79 individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteer­ing. In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at pre­scribed rates, stringent monitor­ing is underway across the city and the price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations. A total of 28,289 locations were in­spected and 40 shops were sealed during the last month, while 819 individuals were arrested over profiteering and fines were also imposed on 2,914 shopkeepers during the period. Cases were also registered against 1,159 individu­als. The DC emphasized zero tol­erance on profiteering as per di­rectives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to re­main proactive and warned strict legal action over negligence. Ra­fia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or “tag us on social media.” Mean­while, Additional Deputy Commis­sioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed visited the Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable market and inspected prices, facilities and other arrange­ments. Similarly, ADC (Finance and Planning) Umer Maqbool in­spected facilities and implementa­tion of official rates at the Multan Road fruit and vegetable market.