Sunday, March 17, 2024
74 Pakistani companies participated in LEAP

74 Pakistani companies participated in LEAP
APP
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   As many as 74 Pakistani companies, with 800 delegates, participated in the LEAP 2014 event held in Riyadh. The Pakistan Soft­ware Export Board (PSEB), in collaboration with P@SHA, represented the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan (MoITT) at LEAP, said a news release received here. The Paki­stan Pavilion, occupying 162 sqm, was inaugurated by PSEB CEO Ms. Aisha Humera Moriani, P@SHA Chairman, and Ahmed Farooq, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The forum, at­tended by various Saudi in­stitution officials, focused on SDAIA’s upcoming department, SCAI, and their new accelerator, GAIA. It underscored the im­portance of Pakistan-Saudi Ara­bia collaboration and facilitated B2B engagements for potential business opportunities. Several key agreements were inked, including a P@SHA-Bahrain MOU, an equity partnership by SuperNova Solutions, a data management transformation MoU between TenX and Jazz, and an MEA region services MoU between Abacus and ELM. Global participants had pro­ductive interactions with 34 Pakistani startups. The event also included discussions with MCIT and ELM about the LEAP 2025 pavilion location, training programs, student exchange programs, and potential joint ventures.

APP

