74 Pakistani companies participated in LEAP

ISLAMABAD - As many as 74 Pakistani companies, with 800 delegates, participated in the LEAP 2014 event held in Riyadh. The Pakistan Soft­ware Export Board (PSEB), in collaboration with P@SHA, represented the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan (MoITT) at LEAP, said a news release received here. The Paki­stan Pavilion, occupying 162 sqm, was inaugurated by PSEB CEO Ms. Aisha Humera Moriani, P@SHA Chairman, and Ahmed Farooq, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The forum, at­tended by various Saudi in­stitution officials, focused on SDAIA’s upcoming department, SCAI, and their new accelerator, GAIA. It underscored the im­portance of Pakistan-Saudi Ara­bia collaboration and facilitated B2B engagements for potential business opportunities. Several key agreements were inked, including a P@SHA-Bahrain MOU, an equity partnership by SuperNova Solutions, a data management transformation MoU between TenX and Jazz, and an MEA region services MoU between Abacus and ELM. Global participants had pro­ductive interactions with 34 Pakistani startups. The event also included discussions with MCIT and ELM about the LEAP 2025 pavilion location, training programs, student exchange programs, and potential joint ventures.