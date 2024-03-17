Action against drug mafia ordered

KARACHI - Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has ordered strict action against those involved in illegal trade of narcotics in the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Excise, Tax­ation, and Narcotics Control Department, he said that the excise department must ensure collection of taxes in accordance with the instructions and targets set by the Sindh government.

He emphasised the need to operate under a ze­ro-tolerance policy against all types of drugs and highlighted that officers were required to report on their performance on a daily basis.

He said that the respective directors of the ex­cise department should personally visit the field to ensure the attainment of targets.

He emphasised that every officer must perform to meet the set targets. Additionally, the minister directed the secretary excise to provide written updates on the performance of the officers.

He further added that action will be taken against any excise department employee who worked without a uniform, and officers who dem­onstrated commendable performance will be en­couraged. Mr Memon said that action will be taken against negligent officers in the event of any loss of life due to the consumption of raw liquor.