Admin fails to check price hike in Mardan

MARDAN - With the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, the prices of chicken, meat, and other essential food items have witnessed an unprecedented increase in local markets, while the local administration remains passive. A survey conducted across various bazaars and markets in the city revealed a rampant exploitation of consumers by hoarders and profiteers, with the government machinery turning a blind eye to the dire situation.
In areas such as Bank Road, Bigut Gunj, Gajju Khan, Par Hoti, Shaheedano Bazaar, Charsadda Chowk, Shamshi Road, Malakand Chowk, and Adda Bazaar, dwindling consumer interest in purchasing chickens and meat products was evident due to the exorbitant prices. Despite the district administration setting fixed rates for cow and buffalo milk, beef, and yoghurt, prices have surged well beyond the prescribed limits, with reports of adulterated and unhygienic meat being circulated in numerous markets.
Residents have expressed dismay over the escalating prices of essential commodities like milk, yoghurt, and mutton, attributing the situation to the failure of the local administration to regulate prices and prevent artificial shortages. Noor Muhammad, a government employee, lamented the affordability crisis, highlighting how the soaring prices have rendered chicken and meat unattainable for middle-class families, with even basic purchases becoming increasingly difficult on limited incomes.