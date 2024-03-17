All cargo offloaded from first aid ship to reach Gaza: NGO

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - A US charity said Saturday its team in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip had finished unloading the first maritime aid ship­ment to reach the besieged territory. “All cargo was off­loaded and is being read­ied for distribution in Gaza,” World Central Kitchen said in a statement, noting that the aid was “almost 200 tonnes of food”. The group is preparing a second boat of 240 tonnes of food to set sail from Cyprus, the starting point of a new maritime aid route across the eastern Mediterranean. The humanitarian effort is intend­ed to mitigate food shortages that have prompted UN fam­ine warnings in Gaza from the United Nations and aid work­ers. “That shipment includes pallets of canned goods and bulk product including beans, carrots, canned tuna, chick­peas, canned corn, parboiled rice, flour, oil and salt,” World Central Kitchen said. The sec­ond shipment would also in­clude a forklift and a crane to assist with deliveries, it add­ed. The humanitarian group said it had “no information to release on when our second boat and the crew ship will be able to embark.” The Israeli military on Friday confirmed the first vessel, operated by the Spanish charity Open Arms, had arrived and said soldiers had been deployed to secure the area and conduct a security inspection. The mili­tary also said the delivery of humanitarian aid by sea did not constitute a breach of its years-long maritime blockade of Gaza, which has been ruled since 2007 by Hamas.