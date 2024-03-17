Aseefa Bhutto set to contest her first election from NA-207 Nawabshah

KARACHI - Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the young­est offspring of President Asif Ali Zardari, is poised to enter the Politi­cal arena by contesting the upcom­ing by-election for the NA-207 Naw­abshah constituency.

In the February 8 general elec­tions, President Zardari had won the NA-207 Nawabshah seat. How­ever, with his elevation to the office of the president, the seat became vacant, paving the way for Aseefa to step into the political spotlight with her maiden election.

Aseefa is set to reach Nawabshah tomorrow, where she will submit her nomination form for the by-election. This marks her debut in electoral politics, following in the footsteps of her family’s political legacy. Arrangements are underway for Aseefa’s arrival at Nawabshah Airport, where she will be greeted by supporters and party mem­bers. From there, she will proceed to Zardari House amidst a rally to demonstrate her commitment to serving the constituency.

With her nomination, Aseefa aims to carry forward her fam­ily’s legacy. As the by-election ap­proaches, all eyes will be on her campaign as she seeks to secure the trust and support of voters in NA-207 Nawabshah.

After her father, Asif Ali Zardari, assumed office as the 14th presi­dent of Pakistan, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari is set to assume the title of first lady. This development marks the second instance in the nation’s 76-year history where a daughter or a sister of a head of state will be conferred with the title.

The designation of First Lady traditionally went to the spouse of a head of government or head of state, making Aseefa Bhutto’s likely appointment a rare occurrence af­ter the ‘King of Reconciliation’, Asif Zardari, excelled in this matter as well. However, during his first stint as president in 2008, the position of the first lady had been left vacant.

Asifa Bhutto’s journey to the fore­front of politics has been character­ized by her unwavering support for her father and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Over the past decade, she has stood by Asif Zardari, lend­ing her voice and commitment to furthering the party’s political ob­jectives. The day Asif Ali Zardari was set to take the oath of office as the 14th president of the country, Aseefa arrived at the occasion by his side. The official account of the PPP on X had tweeted: “First lady with the President”, sharing a picture of the two arriving for the oath ceremony.

ASEEFA BHUTTO VISITS ANCES­TRAL GRAVEYARD

President of Pakistan daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits ances­tral graveyard of the Baloo Ja Kuba in NawabShah.

President Asif Ali Zardari daugh­ter and candidate of NA 207 visited of the Zardari Family at Baloo Ja Kuba, along with Azra Fazual Pe­chuho Health and population Minis­ter of Sindh on Saturday.

She visited the shrines of the grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari and her grandmother and also laid flo­ral wreaths, offered “Fateha” and prayer for their “Isal-i- Sawab.”