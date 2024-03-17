ATC issues non-bailable warrants for 24 suspects in May 9 protests

PESHAWAR - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in this city has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 24 individu­als allegedly involved in the as­sault on a police post in Hayatabad during last year’s unrest on May 9. ATC Judge Muhammad Adil Khan issued the warrants and direct­ed the Hayatabad Police Station to present the accused, including provincial Minister Adnan Qadri, at the next hearing scheduled for March 30.

During the court proceedings, 25 of the accused appeared, with 24 failing to attend the trial. Consequently, the judge issued non-bailable arrest warrants and instructed the Hayatabad Po­lice Station House Officer to en­sure the appearance of the nom­inated suspects at the upcoming hearing.

The accused face charges re­lated to the vandalism of the Hayatabad police post, which contributed to a disturbance of public order in the area. Nu­merous cases, including charges of terrorism, were filed against leaders and activists of the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for their alleged involvement in attacking police stations and oth­er public properties during pro­tests against the arrest of former minister Imran Khan.