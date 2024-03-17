ATC issues non-bailable warrants for 24 suspects in May 9 protests

PESHAWAR - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in this city has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 24 individuals allegedly involved in the assault on a police post in Hayatabad during last year’s unrest on May 9. ATC Judge Muhammad Adil Khan issued the warrants and directed the Hayatabad Police Station to present the accused, including provincial Minister Adnan Qadri, at the next hearing scheduled for March 30.
During the court proceedings, 25 of the accused appeared, with 24 failing to attend the trial. Consequently, the judge issued non-bailable arrest warrants and instructed the Hayatabad Police Station House Officer to ensure the appearance of the nominated suspects at the upcoming hearing.
The accused face charges related to the vandalism of the Hayatabad police post, which contributed to a disturbance of public order in the area. Numerous cases, including charges of terrorism, were filed against leaders and activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for their alleged involvement in attacking police stations and other public properties during protests against the arrest of former minister Imran Khan.