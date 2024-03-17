Balance of China’s loans to small businesses totals 70.9tr yuans

BEIJING - The bal­ance of loans for micro and small businesses from Chinese banks to­taled 70.9 trillion yuan (about 10 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of 2023, according to a Chi­na Banking Association report.

With the popularity of automated banking ser­vices and online banking services, the number of over-the-counter transac­tions exceeded 491 billion last year, up 9 percent year on year, the report said.

The banking sector had some 41,700 customer service personnel at the end of 2023, it said.

This year, China’s banking industry will continue to support the real economy and create a better financial envi­ronment for sustainable economic development, according to the report.